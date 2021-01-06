The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a kidnapping suspect from a Jan. 4 incident that occurred in Rosamond.
According to a news release from the agency, Clifford Bennett is wanted for kidnapping, brandishing a firearm, false imprisonment with violence, child endangerment, and spousal battery. KCSO described Bennett as a 22-year-old Black man, standing about 5-foot-10 and weighing 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
The Sheriff’s Office said Bennett is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen near 20th Street West and Avenue I in Lancaster.
Deputies reported to the 3300 block of 15th Street West in Rosamond on Jan. 4 at 11:53 a.m. KCSO said Bennett brandished a firearm and forced a woman and her infant son into a vehicle against their will. The woman and child are no longer in danger, KCSO said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.