KCSO looking for suspect considered armed and dangerous

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help to find a homicide suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.
Jose Maria Duarte, 38, is suspected of shooting Irma Vazquez, 37, and a minor on Aug. 3, according to KCSO. Vazquez died at the scene.
Duarte is known to frequent the east Bakersfield area, the KCSO said in a news release. He is a Hispanic man, about 5 foot, 5 inches tall and weighs roughly 180 pounds. Duarte has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Duarte is asked to call the KCSO at 661-861-3100 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.