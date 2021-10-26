You have permission to edit this article.
KCSO looking for suspect considered armed and dangerous

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help to find homicide suspect Jose Maria Duarte, 38, who is considered armed and dangerous.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help to find a homicide suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

Jose Maria Duarte, 38, is suspected of shooting Irma Vazquez, 37, and a minor on Aug. 3, according to KCSO. Vazquez died at the scene.

Duarte is known to frequent the east Bakersfield area, the KCSO said in a news release. He is a Hispanic man, about 5 foot, 5 inches tall and weighs roughly 180 pounds. Duarte has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Duarte is asked to call the KCSO at 661-861-3100 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.

