The Kern County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man suspected of shoplifting in Oildale July 3.
At about 10:15 a.m., the suspect allegedly entered the Rite-Aid in 100 China Grade Loop. KCSO said the suspect allegedly took items from the makeup aisle and fled on a bycicle.
KCSO is asking anyone with information on the suspect or incident to call Detective Malloy at 392-4376 or KCSO at 861-3110.
