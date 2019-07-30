The Kern County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man suspected to be involved in a murder that occurred in 2018.
Esteban Briseno, 27, is wanted on suspicion of murder.
On April 14, 2018, KCSO began an investigation into the death of Kyle Ramirez, 31, or Rosamond. One suspect, Jaime Briseno Perez, was arrested at the crime scene and formally charged with murder by the Kern County District Attorney's Office. He is currently in custody at Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility and is being held on $1 million bail pending court proceedings.
As KCSO continued to investigate, Briseno was identified as an additional suspect. There is an active arrest warrant for Briseno.
Anyone with information is urged to contact KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.
