KCSO looking for murder suspect

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man suspected of killing a 55-year-old Bakersfield man.
Sheriff’s deputies are looking for Efren Alvarez, 45, who is a Hispanic man about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. Alvarez has black hair and brown eyes.
He is accused of killing Everado Lozano in the 800 block of Stable Avenue on Saturday. Lozano died from unidentified major injuries, KCSO wrote in a news release.
Anyone who may have information to help find Alvarez is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.