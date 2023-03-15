 Skip to main content
KCSO looking for murder suspect

EVERARDO LOZANO

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Efren Alvarez who is suspected of killing a 55-year-old Bakersfield man.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man suspected of killing a 55-year-old Bakersfield man.

Sheriff’s deputies are looking for Efren Alvarez, 45, who is a Hispanic man about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. Alvarez has black hair and brown eyes.

