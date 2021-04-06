KCSO looking for missing woman

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 28-year-old woman who was last seen March 12.
According to a news release from the KCSO, Laura Rodriguez was last seen wearing a red pajama style shirt and white pajama style pants.
She is Hispanic and stands about 5-foot, 2-inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds, according to the news release. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes.
The Sheriff’s Office said she's considered at-risk because of mental health issues.
Anyone with information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.