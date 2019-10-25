The Kern County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who went missing on Oct. 17 from Pine Mountain Club.
Keith Ping, 36, was last seen at around 2 p.m. Oct. 17 on Glacier Drive in Pine Mountain Club.
He does not have identification with him and was last seen driving a cream-colored 1985 Ford F250 pickup truck with a maroon stripe from the front fender to the rear cab, the sheriffs office said. The truck has a primer truck bed and black stock rims, and it has a camper on the bed, KCSO said.
Anyone with information regarding Ping's whereabouts is asked to contact KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
