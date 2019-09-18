The Kern County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Frazier Park man who was last seen Wednesday morning in Lebec.
Salvador Garza, 87, was last seen at about 8:50 a.m. wearing a white shirt and jacekt with jeans. He was driving a 2008 tan-colored Hummer heading toward Interstate 5 and was possibly driving north toward the San Francisco area, according to KCSO.
Salvador suffers from the early stages of dementia.
If anyone has information about his whereabouts, please contact KCSO at 861-3110.
