KCSO looking for missing 44-year-old woman

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman who was last seen April 7.
According to a KCSO news release, 44-year-old Angie Plata is considered at risk because of mental health issues.
The Sheriff’s Office said Plata is Hispanic, standing about 5-foot-3 and weighing about 250 pounds. She has black and gray hair, brown eyes and has “Jesus” tattooed on her left chest, and “Vanessa” and “Robert” tattooed on her left and right wrists, the news release stated.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line (661) 322-4040. The case reference number is 2021-00047656.