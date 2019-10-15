The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a man wanted for allegedly defrauding a 92-year-old.
Dominic Osvaldo Ayala allegedly defrauded the victim of more than $5,000, KCSO said. He is also wanted for passing fictitious checks and second-degree burglary, deputies said.
Ayala has an active felony arrest warrant and two bench warrants against him, KCSO said.
Anyone with information about Ayala's whereabouts is asked to contact KCSO at 861-3110, Deputy R. Linkswiler at 391-7606 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
Is it defraud the seniors month or what? Shame!
