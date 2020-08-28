The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance identifying a carjacking suspect for an incident that took place at 404 Stephens Drive in south Bakersfield.
According to KCSO, on July 5 at 4:20 a.m. the suspect and an accomplice brandished a handgun at the victim and stole the victim’s vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 861-3110, Detective Moore at 392-6923 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.