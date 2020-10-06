Kern County Sheriff deputies uncovered an illegal marjuana grow in McKittrick on Monday morning that featured 48 marijuana plants and approximately 600 pounds of processed marijuana, according to a news release from the agency.
Also located was a stolen handgun and live ammunition, KCSO said.
The Sheriff’s Office said the seized marijuana had an estimated street value of $600,000.
According to the news release, deputies from the Taft Substation had received several reports of illegal narcotics activity in the 22700 block of D Street in McKittrick. They investigated at 8 a.m. and arrested Adolfo Garcia, 34, and Orlando Muniz, 32.
The two suspects were booked into the Kern County Jail for marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sales, possession of stolen property and conspiracy, KCSO said.