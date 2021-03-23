You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KCSO locates heavy-gauge wire crimper that was stolen 10 years ago

Wire crimper

The Kern County Sheriff's Office said this heavy-gauge wire crimper was recovered thanks to an owner-applied serial number.

 Photo provided by the KCSO

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office made a surprise discovery on Friday.

While conducting an investigation of a marijuana cultivation suspect, the department’s Rural Crimes Investigations Unit located a heavy-gauge wire crimper that was stolen nearly 10 years ago, according to a KCSO news release.

The crimper, which had an owner-applied serial number engraved on it, belonged to a local electric company and was valued at $4,500.

KCSO pointed to the incident as a reminder to residents to serialize and affix serial numbers to high-value tools and equipment in order to help law enforcement identify recovered stolen property.

Coronavirus Cases