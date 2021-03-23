KCSO locates heavy-gauge wire crimper that was stolen 10 years ago

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office made a surprise discovery on Friday.
While conducting an investigation of a marijuana cultivation suspect, the department’s Rural Crimes Investigations Unit located a heavy-gauge wire crimper that was stolen nearly 10 years ago, according to a KCSO news release.
The crimper, which had an owner-applied serial number engraved on it, belonged to a local electric company and was valued at $4,500.
KCSO pointed to the incident as a reminder to residents to serialize and affix serial numbers to high-value tools and equipment in order to help law enforcement identify recovered stolen property.