KCSO: Kern County firefighter arrested as part of child pornography investigation

Special Victims Unit detectives with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Kern County firefighter as part of an ongoing child pornography investigation, according to a KCSO news release.
Deputies served a search warrant at multiple locations Friday related to an ongoing child pornography investigation, sheriff’s officials said.
The suspect, Christopher Vega, 35, had several devices seized from his residence and place of employment. Detectives reported finding approximately 500 images of suspected child pornography during a forensic search of Vega's electronic devices, according to the release.
Vega was arrested at his home Monday on suspicion of possessing child pornography. His bail was set at $2 million, according to the KCSO release. Anyone with additional information may contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.