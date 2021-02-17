The Kern County Sheriff’s Office sent out a warning Wednesday regarding an alleged phone scam that is targeting local residents.
According to a KCSO news release, an individual claiming to be with Sheriff’s Office is calling people and telling them that have a warrant that needs to be paid.
The KCSO said the call is a scam and that the agency does not accept any type of payments in order for a warrant to be cleared.
The Sheriff’s Office said those who have received such calls should contact the agency at 661-861-3110 to report the matter.