KCSO issues alert over phone scam

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning Thursday about a phone scam that's targeting Kern County residents.
The KCSO reported residents are receiving phone calls with a call-back number matching the department's general line, 661-391-7500, some of which have used the names of active personnel.
These calls are a scam, according to the KCSO, which noted it does not handle court-ordered civil matters over the phone, and KCSO officials won't ever ask for any form of payment or personal information.
The KCSO alert also noted a number of red flags, such as if the caller or message asks for: payment in gift cards; urgency to the extent that you must stay on the phone while payment is processed; or any request for payment.
The law enforcement agency suggests that anyone who receives such a call should: ask the caller for their name, employee identification number, callback number and a reference number for the matter they are calling about. This information can be used to contact the organization directly to determine the validity of the request.
Anyone who receives a scam phone call can contact the KCSO at 661-861-3110, or their local police department.