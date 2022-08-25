 Skip to main content
KCSO issues alert over phone scam

Public Safety

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning Thursday about a phone scam that's targeting Kern County residents.

The KCSO reported residents are receiving phone calls with a call-back number matching the department's general line, 661-391-7500, some of which have used the names of active personnel.

