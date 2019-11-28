Kern County Sheriff’s deputies shot a dog who attacked a bystander during the course of the deputies' attempts to help a man they said was suicidal, according to a KCSO news release.
Deputies went to check the welfare of John Borneman, 57, at the 5000 block of Monterey Street on Thursday, according to the release. The news release did not indicate the exact time of the incident.
Deputies got to Borneman’s home and were told he fled. Borneman and four large breed dogs were found at the intersection of Niles Street and Fairfax Road. Deputies said the man was uncooperative.
When one of the dogs attacked an uninvolved bystander on the sidewalk, deputies opened fire and struck the dog, according to the release.
According to the release, Borneman remained uncooperative and was placed under arrest for public intoxication and delaying an investigation. He was transported to the Central Receiving Facility for booking.
The bystander’s name and injuries remain unknown, according to the release. Kern County Animal Control arrived on scene to take custody of the dog and its condition is unknown as well, the release said.
KCSO asks anyone with information on the incident to call them at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (661) 322-4040.
