The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigation the death of an infant in Wasco on Monday morning. Deputies responded around 6:30 a.m. to the 2600 block of Spruce Avenue for a call of an infant not breathing. Two-month-old Meilani Brie Martinez Hinojosa was transported to Delano Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040. An autopsy will be performed to determine cause and manner of death.
