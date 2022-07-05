KCSO investigating Wasco shooting that damaged PG&E equipment

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that hit Pacific Gas & Electric equipment Saturday near Kurt Road and Corcoran Road in Wasco, according to KCSO officials.
No injuries have been reported as a result of the shooting, but it prompted a hazardous material spill update after the damages to the transmission equipment resulted in hundreds of gallons of mineral and polychlorinated biphenyls leaking onto nearby soil. The transformers contained less than 1 part per million of PCBs.
"KCSO responded to a report of vandalism at an unmanned PG&E electrical transmission station," according to a statement from Lori Meza, spokeswoman for the KCSO. "An employee of PG&E reported that unknown person(s) shot at transformers and other electrical equipment. The investigation is ongoing."
No information regarding the suspect or suspects was available at this time, according to the KCSO.
PCBs are a class of organic chemicals, known as congeners, that have been used in a variety of commercial products. PCBs were used in caulking, electronics, fluorescent light ballasts and other building materials from the 1950s to the late 1970s, according to an EPA fact sheet.
In 1979, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) banned the commercial production of PCBs, citing health and environmental concerns. Health concerns related to PCB exposure include, but are not limited to, cancer, reproductive effects and neurological effects.
The station is located in a farmland area of Wasco, according to the governor's Office of Emergency Services. No waterways were impacted, according to an OES report.
The facility is not manned, according to the report, and no fire was reported. The estimated time of repair is likely to be a couple of days with customer power outages being rerouted in a much shorter period of time. The estimated release is 200 gallons visible with an unknown depth into the soil. Multiple crews are onsite and beginning remediation an ETA is still unknown for completion of the remediation. The release has been stopped and was contained to the soil, the report notes.