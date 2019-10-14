The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Robert Perez, who was killed in Wasco two weeks ago.
Perez was shot in the head on Sept. 30 on the 1100 block of Birch Street, according to KCSO. He died the following day. The manner of death has been ruled a homicide, according to KCSO.
Anyone with information is asked to call 303-4592.
