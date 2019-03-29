The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two possible gang-related cases in Bakersfield and Lamont.
At 8:35 p.m. Thursday, KCSO was called about two victims of a stabbing. Deputies were told the two were playing basketball at Pioneer Park when they were approached by two people who asked where they were from, according to a news release. When they did not reply, they were stabbed.
Both victims were taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.
The second case occurred at 10:07 p.m. Thursday on the 8400 block of School Street in Lamont.
Lamont deputies found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, the news release said. He was taken to the hospital.
There are no suspects, deputies said, and the incidents are not believed to be connected.
