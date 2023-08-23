The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a copper wire theft from a facility owned by California Resources Corp., which must contend with damage costing about $25,000, according to a search warrant filed in Kern County Superior Court.
A sheriff's deputy sought to track cellular data picked up at about Aug. 3 near the facility on Copus Road, west of Old River Road, in hopes of pinpointing a suspect.
The non-residential, agricultural area didn't have video surveillance cameras and it wasn't known when the copper wire was taken, the search warrant said. Some evidence left behind included two sets of footprints, including a Vans-type tennis shoe and a brand unknown by sheriff's deputies, the court report added.
However, an investigator didn't obtain any evidence after executing the search warrant on records kept by Google.