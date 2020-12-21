The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred in Oildale.
According to a news release from the agency, deputies responded to the 300 block of Roberts Lane at 8:31 a.m. on Monday concerning a woman who was unresponsive in the backyard of a residence. Fire and medical personnel also arrived on scene and the woman was pronounced dead, the news release stated.
Her name was not immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.