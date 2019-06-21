The Kern County Sheriff's Office are investigating a suspicious death in Southeast Bakersfield.
At about 5:30 a.m. Friday, KCSO deputies were called to the 4200 block of South Fairfax Road for reports of a deceased person. An adult man was located by KCSO in a water canal.
The death is being investigated as suspicious.
Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.