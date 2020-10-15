The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected homicide that occurred Wednesday night at a business located at 144 N. Chester Ave.
According to a KCSO news release, deputies were flagged down at about 9:12 p.m. regarding a man who was suffering from traumatic injury inside the business. Deputies attempted life saving measures, but medical aid that responded to the scene determined the man dead.
KCSO said an investigation revealed that the man was shot by two suspects who entered the business. They left within seconds, entered a vehicle driven by a third suspect and fled.
Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO 861-3110 or Secret Witness line at 322-4040.