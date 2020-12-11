The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected homicide that occurred Thursday night in the 1500 block of Cheatham Avenue.
According to a KCSO news release, deputies and Kern County fire personnel received a call and responded to the area at about 6:19 p.m. Upon arrival they heard a verbal argument and a woman screaming from inside a residence.
The news release stated that heavy smoke was coming from inside the residence and when firefighters entered they discovered a body.
The Kern County coroner's office identified the victim as 73-year-old Rosie Lee Howard.
KCSO said an individual was detained near the scene and was interviewed by detectives. The person was released pending further investigations, KCSO said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.