The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected homicide that occurred in Wasco on Wednesday evening.
According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to 16th and D Street in Wasco at 6:10 p.m. for a reported shooting. Upon arrival they located a man in the road who was shot. Despite life-saving measures applied by deputies, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man’s identity was not immediately available.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call KCSO at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.