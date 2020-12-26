The Kern County Sheriff’s is investigating a suspected homicide that occurred Saturday afternoon in Wasco.
According to a news release from the agency, deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of Poplar Avenue for a report of a shooting at 4:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man lying on the sidewalk suffering from “obvious trauma,” the news release stated. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man’s name was not immediately available.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call KCSO at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.