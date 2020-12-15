The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected homicide that occurred in Twin Oaks last weekend.
According to a news release from KCSO, a shooting occurred Saturday at 6:11 p.m. in the 14500 block of Caliente Creek Road. When deputies arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Despite people at the residence performing CPR and medical personnel arriving, the victim was pronounced dead the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The news release stated that everyone at the residence remained at the scene and were cooperative during the investigation.
An individual who was allegedly involved in a physical altercation leading up to the shooting was detained and interviewed by detectives. That person was released pending further investigation, KCSO said.
The investigation will be sent to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office for review, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The victim’s name was not immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.