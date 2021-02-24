The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected homicide that occurred Tuesday in Rosamond.
According to a news release from the agency, deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of 40th West Street for a report of a deceased subject. Upon arrival, they located a man dead inside a travel trailer. The man had suffered trauma to his body, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
His identity was not immediately available.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the KCSO at 861-3110 or the agency’s Secret Witness hotline at 322-4040.