KCSO investigating suspected homicide in Lake Isabella

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man’s death in Lake Isabella.
According to a news release from the KCSO, deputies were dispatched to the 1600 block of Curran Avenue on Thursday at 12:14 p.m.
Upon arrival that located a man with trauma to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene and homicide detectives have taken over the investigation, the news release stated.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.