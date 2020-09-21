The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected homicide in east Bakersfield early Sunday morning.
According to a KCSO news release, responding deputies found a 33-year-old man in the roadway in the 3100 block of Lake Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at 12:20 a.m.
The news release said paramedics from Hall Ambulance tried life-saving measures on the victim but he was pronounced dead at Kern Medical.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 831-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.
(1) comment
I always tell BigBoy DonE's helicopter Coppers....their coming to get him....that big ole Mastiff thinks they R....Fund the Copter...always shining a light on the back-yard...buy a few more helicopters and defund the shooting range
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.