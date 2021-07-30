KCSO investigating shooting that left 3 injured

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Thursday at the intersection of Cottonwood Road and Feliz Drive, which injured two men and a woman.
At 11:18 a.m. Thursday, deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of Canon Avenue, where they found all victims sustained non-threatening wounds, though one man and a woman had moderate to major injuries, deputies said. All three people were taken to a hospital.
The investigation yielded numerous spent shell casings at the intersection. The suspects’ descriptions are two Black men, wearing masks, and driving a vehicle similar to a red Kia Soul, according to a KCSO news release.
The motive of the shooting is unknown.
Anyone with information can call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.