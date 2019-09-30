The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Monday afternoon shooting in Wasco that left a man in critical condition.
At about 12:14 p.m., KCSO deputies went to the alley of the 1100 block of Birch Avenue for reports of a victim with a gunshot wound, according to a KCSO press release. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital. It is unclear if he is expected to recover.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene and assumed the investigation. No suspects or people of interest have been named, the KCSO release said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
