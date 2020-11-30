The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Monday shooting that left one victim with minor injuries.
According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, the agency received a call at 12:30 p.m. from the victim, who was shot in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue in Oildale. Deputies responded to the scene and the victim was taken to a local hospital.
The suspect fled in a silver vehicle, according to KCSO.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.