KCSO investigating shooting death on Chelsea Street

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who was gunned down Wednesday afternoon in east Bakersfield.
Deputies were called to the 900 block of Chelsea Street at 5:08 p.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who was gunned down Wednesday afternoon in east Bakersfield.
Deputies were called to the 900 block of Chelsea Street at 5:08 p.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
No other information was provided. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 313,540
Deaths: 2,648
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 310,153
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 70.84
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.10
Updated: 5/4/23
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.