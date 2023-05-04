 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KCSO investigating shooting death on Chelsea Street

Slide Public Safety

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who was gunned down Wednesday afternoon in east Bakersfield.

Deputies were called to the 900 block of Chelsea Street at 5:08 p.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases