KCSO investigating shooting death in east Kern

Kern County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a Friday night shooting death in Aerial Acres in east Kern.
Deputies at 7:40 p.m. were called to a shooting on B Street to find a man had suffered a traumatic injury to his upper torso and died, KCSO reported in a news release.
Detectives interviewed the alleged shooter, but no arrests had been made as of Saturday morning.
Detectives ask that anyone with information call the Sheriff’s Office at 661- 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.