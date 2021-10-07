KCSO investigating sexual battery in Oildale business; suspect at large

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into a sexual battery incident at an Oildale business and have not found the suspect.
On Wednesday afternoon, the KCSO received a 911 call about a sexual battery incident against a female employee in the 2400 block of North Chester Avenue, said KCSO spokeswoman Danielle Kernkamp.
When deputies arrived, the suspect fled the business, the KCSO said in a news release.
Deputies then received reports of a man carrying a gun in North Oildale, who was looking for the suspect. He was detained in the 300 block of Galaxy Avenue, the KCSO said.
This man is the husband of the owner of the business where the assault happened. He had left his house to search for the suspect. He was cited for not having a concealed carry weapons permit and his weapon was seized, according to a KCSO news release.
The investigation showed the suspect was at North High School. No one was found during a campus search and the suspect has still not been found, the KCSO said in the news release.
North High School was shut down for 15 minutes Wednesday, after students had already left campus, said Erin Briscoe-Clark, the spokeswoman for the Kern High School District. No one was allowed onto campus or could leave during that time, Clark said.
Anyone with more information can call the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.