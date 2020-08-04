The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place Sunday in Rosamond.
According to a KCSO news release, deputies reported to a shooting just after 10 a.m. at 60th Street West and Gaskell Road. Upon arrival they located a 38-year-old man dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Detectives located several illegal marijuana grows on nearby properties, KCSO said. Narcotics detectives were called to investigate the illegal marijuana cultivation and seized hundreds of marijuana plants.
No arrests have been made in either case.
Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.
