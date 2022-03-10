KCSO investigating rash of copper wire thefts

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of copper wire thefts in the Buttonwillow area.
Deputies with the KCSO Rural Crimes Unit and officers with the California Highway Patrol attempted to locate the suspect Thursday morning, but only found the suspect’s vehicle abandoned south of Highway 58 and Brandt Road, according to a KCSO news release.
The car was stolen, the news release said. Deputies and detectives, with K9s and KCSO Air, searched for the suspect, but couldn’t find him, the KCSO stated.
Detectives have not confirmed the identity of the suspect and the case is under investigation.
Anyone with information about this case can call the KCSO at 661-861-3110.