KCSO investigating Oildale shooting

Kern County Sheriff's deputies were investigating a shooting in the 500 block of El Tejon Avenue in Oildale on Sunday morning.
Limited information was available. But at 4:30 a.m. Sunday KCSO reported that homicide detectives were at the scene.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 153,681
Deaths: 1,733
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 143,348
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 94.1
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 94.8
Updated: 11/12/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
