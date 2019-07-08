The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a bank robbery suspect.
The robbery occurred Monday at 2314 N. Chester Ave., when a male suspect handed a note and demanded money. No weapon was seen and no injuries were reported.
There was one suspect in the bank and one outside. Both ran away.
Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO Communications Center at 861-3110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.