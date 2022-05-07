KCSO investigating officer-involved shooting in Rosamond

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident Friday evening in which a California Highway Patrol officer fatally shot a suspect in Rosamond, according to a KCSO news release.
At 11:19 pm, CHP officers responded to the area of Highway 14 and Rosamond Boulevard in Rosamond, for a report of a man setting fires in the area along Highway 14.
Two officers responded and found a man who matched the description of the suspect in the 2500 block of Rosamond.
The suspect “began attempting to assault the two officers with a sharp weapon” after being contacted by them, according to the release.
One of the officers was unable to control the suspect with a taser, but that was ineffective, according to the release. Shortly after that, an officer-involved shooting occurred.
The suspect was struck, but continued to resist officers.
Officers were able to detain the man and rendered first aid until medical personnel arrived. The suspect was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital, where he died from injuries he sustained in the shooting.
Both officers involved in this incident were uninjured, the release noted. The officer who shot the suspect was placed on administrative leave.
The name of the suspect has not yet been released by officials.