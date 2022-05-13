KCSO investigating man's death in east Bakersfield

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man found dead late Thursday night in east Bakersfield.
Deputies responded to Niles Street and Pesante Road at 11:59 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a car accident. Responding deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, and medical personnel declared him dead at the scene, said KCSO spokeswoman Lori Meza.
The victim’s identity has not been released, Meza said. The incident is under investigation and residents can call the KCSO at 616-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040 with any information.