The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an infant that occurred early Friday morning in Maricopa.
According to a news release from the agency, deputies from the Taft Substation were dispatched to the 500 block of Olive Street at 4 a.m. Upon arrival they located a female infant who was unresponsive and not breathing. The agency said that fire and medical personnel on scene pronounced the infant dead.
KCSO said the infant had no obvious signs of trauma.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.