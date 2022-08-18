KCSO investigating human remains found in desert

Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating human remains that were found "in the desert area" between Mojave and Rosamond, according to a KCSO news release.
The decomposed body was found around 8:30 a.m. Monday by East Kern deputies.
Based on the circumstances of the report, homicide detectives were also called to the scene. The release did not report any additional details surrounding the find.
