KCSO investigating human remains found in desert

Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating human remains that were found "in the desert area" between Mojave and Rosamond, according to a KCSO news release.

The decomposed body was found around 8:30 a.m. Monday by East Kern deputies.  

