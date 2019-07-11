The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 57-year-old woman in Oildale.
At 9:21 a.m. Thursday, KCSO deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Sycamore Drive for calls of a deceased person. Deputies located a woman with major trauma, though it is unknown at this time what trauma the woman suffered.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene and assumed the investigation.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to contact KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
