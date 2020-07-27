The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday homicide in east Bakersfield.
According to a KCSO news release, deputies reported to an alley in the 7000 block of Eucalyptus Drive shortly after 5:38 a.m. and found a 38-year-old man dead from a violent assault.
The identity of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.
