KCSO investigating fatal shooting on White Lane

Kern County Sheriff deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 200 block of White Lane early Sunday morning.
According to a KCSO news release, the incident occurred at around 12:23 a.m. The news release stated that when deputies responded to the area they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the KCSO said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.