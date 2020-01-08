The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Golden Hills woman as a homicide.
On Wednesday around 2 p.m., KCSO was called to the 21800 block of Quail Springs Road to check the welfare of a resident. Deputies found a deceased 55-year-old woman with traumatic injuries.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
